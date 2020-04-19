Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $451.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.50 million and the highest is $451.53 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $435.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of INVH opened at $23.82 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,009,000 after buying an additional 482,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after buying an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,691,000 after buying an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,421,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,393,000 after buying an additional 1,289,002 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

