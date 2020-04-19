Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 14.3%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 269,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 164,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. The company has interests in Hook Lake, Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Umfreville, Henday Lake, McArthur East, Rene Lake, Shearwater, and Langley Lake properties, which are located at the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

