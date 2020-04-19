Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETTX. CSFB decreased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ETTX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.