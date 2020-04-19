Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after purchasing an additional 475,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,044,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

