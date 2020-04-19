Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,099,649 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,166. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

