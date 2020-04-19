NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in NIC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NIC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $43,552,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

