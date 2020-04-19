Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Hold

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.