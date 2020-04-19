Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Buy

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $599.66 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

