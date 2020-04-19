DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

