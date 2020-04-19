Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NYSE CWH opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,041.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 over the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.