Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after buying an additional 244,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,304,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.