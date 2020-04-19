Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

