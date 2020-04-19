Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

CNCE stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

