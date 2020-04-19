Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLAR. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clarus by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

