Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CEMI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

