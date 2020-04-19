Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) to Hold

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

