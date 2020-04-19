BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BSGM. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.