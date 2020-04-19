COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.22. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

