Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

CLDT opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

