Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

BMO opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

