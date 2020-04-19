Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to “Buy”

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Separately, National Securities lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

