I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apr 19th, 2020

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

BDTX stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $997.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($3.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 894,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,880,000.00. Insiders have purchased 2,294,736 shares of company stock worth $86,972,600 in the last quarter.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

