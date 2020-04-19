Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

CGEN stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Compugen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Compugen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 304,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

