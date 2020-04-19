Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

