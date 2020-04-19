Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

CMCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.53. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 246.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

