Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.02.

NYSE BAM opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.