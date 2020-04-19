Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Avrobio alerts:

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avrobio by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.