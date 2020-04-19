Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

BILL opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,892,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

