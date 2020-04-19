Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Aegis cut their price target on Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.41 on Friday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 213.01% and a negative return on equity of 200.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

