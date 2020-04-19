Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.21. Intelsat shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 4,444,071 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Get Intelsat alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $191.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. FMR LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intelsat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.