Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of SHG stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.