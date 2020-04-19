Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.