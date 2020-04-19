Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.53. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 5,487,039 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

