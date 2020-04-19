Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

SLP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

