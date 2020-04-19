Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
SLP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
