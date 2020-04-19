WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $53,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 321,084 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.