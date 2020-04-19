TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TSSI opened at $1.03 on Friday. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.27.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

