FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:FFG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $918.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.56.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

