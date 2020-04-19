JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $47.50. JD.Com shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 14,901,028 shares trading hands.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Get JD.Com alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.