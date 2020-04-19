JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $47.50

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.30, but opened at $47.50. JD.Com shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 14,901,028 shares trading hands.
JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 651,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
