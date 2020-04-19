ValuEngine Upgrades ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Strong-Buy

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.40). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

