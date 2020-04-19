Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.20. Akorn shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 90,900,134 shares traded.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

