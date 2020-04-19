Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $383.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 57.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 569,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 840,004 shares during the period.

Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

