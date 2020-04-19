Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $383.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 57.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 569,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 840,004 shares during the period.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intelsat Shares Gap Up to $1.21
Intelsat Shares Gap Up to $1.21
Shinhan Financial Group Downgraded by ValuEngine
Shinhan Financial Group Downgraded by ValuEngine
Acasti Pharma Shares Gap Up to $0.53
Acasti Pharma Shares Gap Up to $0.53
Simulations Plus Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Simulations Plus Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
WideOpenWest Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
WideOpenWest Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
TSS Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
TSS Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report