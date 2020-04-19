Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.43

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 83242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,845 shares of company stock worth $21,992,022 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

