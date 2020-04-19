Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.32. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 782,563 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

