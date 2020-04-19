Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.