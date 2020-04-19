PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.10. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 17,914 shares traded.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.45 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

