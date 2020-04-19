China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48, 387,282 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,820,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

