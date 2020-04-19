DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $309.09 and last traded at $316.18, 727,320 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,309,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,561 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,432. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $47,388,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

