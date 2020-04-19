Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 69,253,007 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 843% from the average daily volume of 7,343,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

