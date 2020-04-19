J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Trading Up 5.1%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 16,171,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,917,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCP shares. ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.94.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,039,945 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

