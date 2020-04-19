CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Trading Up 0.6%

CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.71, 336,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 349,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that CleanSpark Inc will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

