Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Trading 2% Higher

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) shares traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $8.09, 3,117 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 212,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 65,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

